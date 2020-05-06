Georgia family demands arrests after son shot dead

The parents of a Georgia man killed after being pursued by armed men who suspected he was a burglar are demanding arrests more than two months after the killing.

An outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has intensified after cellphone video purporting to show the shooting surfaced online Tuesday.

His mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters Wednesday she believes her 25-year-old son “was just out for his daily jog” in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick. She hasn’t watched the video.

“I saw my son come into the world,” Jones said. “And seeing him leave the world, it’s not something that I’ll want to see ever.”

The Georgia Bureau of Invesigation is now looking into the case with support from Georgia’s governor and attorney general.

Arbery was black and the armed men who pursued him are white.

No one has been charged, but a prosecutor says he will present the case to a grand jury.

Attorneys for Arbery’s parents said at a news conference Wednesday the men should be arrested without waiting for a grand jury indictment.

“For the safety of this community and for the respect of Ahmaud Arbery’s memory, the least we can ask at this moment is that these men be arrested,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s mother.

Merritt also said the U.S. Justice Department should investigate Arbery’s death as a hate crime.

There have been no arrests or charges in coastal Glynn County more than two months after the killing.

An outside prosecutor placed in charge of the case said he wants a grand jury to decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

That won’t happen until at least mid-June, as Georgia courts remain largely closed because of the coronavirus.

According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon.

They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him.

Georgia state authorities stepped up their role in the case within hours after the video was released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Arbery’s shooting after Durden requested the agency’s help, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

