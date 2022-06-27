(WBRE/WYOU) — Regional gas station chain Sheetz announced Monday it would “lower the pain at the pump” with a gas price reduction at all its locations.

According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz, will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Sheetz’s price reduction is set to last through the Fourth of July holiday.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex fuel vehicles, Sheetz explains.

E85 contains more ethanol (between 51% and 83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. The company suggests checking your car’s owner’s manual before deciding if you can fill up with E85.

Sheetz bills itself as a restaurant and convenience store chain, and has more than 600 locations across six states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline Monday was $4.90, according to AAA. In the mid-Atlantic, where Sheetz locations can be found, the average was between $4.53 and $4.96 – making the $3.99 deal a considerable savings.

The U.S. average for gas prices finally started to fall last week, the first drop in nine weeks. The price change came with a drop in oil prices amid deepening global inflation fears, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said.

“As lower gasoline prices make their way through distribution to retail, consumers will likely see further declines in coming days,” Lundberg said Friday.

The average price at the pump is still nearly $2 higher than it was one year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.