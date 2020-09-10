Fugitive accused of raping 6-month-old baby, sharing videos is captured in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals have captured a fugitive wanted in Oklahoma for allegedly raping a six-month-old baby, recording the rape and putting the recording on social media.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 200 block of Cordero Drive in San Marcos, Texas, according to a U.S. Marshal’s Service news release.

“You may recall Watkins was wanted for allegedly raping a 6-month-old baby, recording it and distributing on social media,” Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a publicly-released statement about the arrest.

Marshals located Watkins at the residence of a person he is known to associate with after they received a lead from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Western District of Oklahoma Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City, according to the news release.

Watkins was wanted for distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12, the news release states.

Enid Police Department officials mistakenly announced in August that Watkins had been arrested, only to later learn that they had the wrong person in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.

