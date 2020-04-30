Frontier Airlines will require face masks for everyone on board flights

DENVER (KDVR) – Effective May 8, 2020 Frontier Airlines will require all passengers wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard Frontier aircraft. Face coverings have been required for Frontier flight crews since April 13.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

Frontier’s already requires a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in. Passengers are required to certify that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment

Frontier has added safety features:

A fogging disinfectant to its aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters

Blocking every other row on its aircraft to support social distancing during flight

Planes are wiped down every night with disinfectant

