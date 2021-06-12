From clubs to scrubs: Professional golfer on why she went from golfing to fighting a global pandemic

(WFRV) – Sarah Hoffman stepped up big-time when golf was put on hold amid the pandemic.

Hoffman, 31, is currently competing in the Symetra Tour, which kicked off Friday at Michigan’s Island Resort. But when she was getting ready for last year’s championship in 2020 — her second appearance — she had no idea that it would be cancelled due to a global pandemic.

What some people may not know is that Hoffman is a part-time nurse. So she traded in the clubs for scrubs, making the decision to go back to the health care field to help those in need.

Hoffman said Friday that 2020 was a year of challenges, but she learned a lot through it all. And even though the game of golf and health care are very different, the skills used in both can be very similar.

“I think you just have to expect the unexpected in both. I mean you hope for the best but you prepare for the worst. You have to have the mental toughness and resilience,” said Hoffman. “When things aren’t going your way in the hospital, think quickly and have those critical thinking skills. Same on the golf course, when things aren’t going well you have to get creative and think about how you’re going to get out of tough situations.”

Sarah Hoffman, seen here during the first round of the LPGA Volvik Championship in 2016, said a lot of the skills she learned on the links apply to heath care, too. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Those skills were put to the test Friday morning. After a shaky start to the tournament, Hoffman was able to bounce back quickly and make adjustments to finish strong heading into Saturday.

“The first few holes I started off a little bit rough but was able to come back. I was two under on the last 11 holes. I showed some grit there, I was plus six on the first six. So, not the start you want to the tournament but hoping to make more birdies tomorrow and I’m really happy with how I ended and the mental grind out there after a rough start,” Hoffman explained Friday.

Day two of the Symetra Tour at the Island Resort will kick off Saturday.