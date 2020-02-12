Fresno woman identifies her brother as the hiker found dead in a Nevada desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of a hiker who went missing over the weekend says Ronnie Lucas’ body was found in the Red Rock Canyon area of Nevada on Tuesday.

“I had saw the chopper and police down there. I got into my car and I went over there and that’s when the police did tell me that the man was my brother,” said Karta Lieb, the victim’s sister.

Metro Police were reportedly able to identify 33-year-old Lucas by his ID and a backpack that he was carrying.

Lieb lives in Fresno, and on Monday, there was a death in the family. While sharing the news with loved ones, she also found out her brother was missing.

Lieb offered a message to other hikers:

“Even the most experienced hikers, they can get lost anywhere, and don’t go hiking alone. Just please learn from these tragedies that we’ve had.”

The family is devastated but glad they can take Ronnie home and bury him.

“Unfortunately, these things happen, and when we can’t bring him home alive, at least we’re able to bring home to bury,” said Lieb.