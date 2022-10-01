FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Five years after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, a group of Fresno residents are recounting the moments they went from concertgoers to civilian heroes at the Route 91 concert.

Vince La Novara and his wife Michelle visiting Las Vegas from Fresno. It was the last day of the music festival when they heard the first set of gunfire go off.

“The first person I went to, she was gone you could tell, you know you still check the pulse, the second one that was the tough one for me. She ended up with a fatal wound and I ended up carrying her because you know we thought the gunfire was still going off,” says La Novara.

The couple was able to take shelter from the spray of gunfire– hiding behind bleachers.

“He was done with one round, I was like now is our chance.”

Five years later, the La Novaras are still dealing with the trauma.

“You look at everything, you look at your exits, you look at whose around, even your high points.”

Craig Lee is a retired Fresno County corrections officer and was with the La Novara’s during the time of the shooting.

“Vince was yelling at me like ‘get down here’, and I told him I can’t, I go this was what I was trained to do,” says Lee.

Using his law enforcement training, he helped rescue as many people as he could.

“I ran out there to help a guy do CPR. That guy was doing CPR on a guy that wasn’t even there.”

The further Lee ran, the bloodbath became worse.

Lee hopes that his friends would be awarded as civilian heroes– saying they were the first responders before law enforcement arrived 50 minutes later.