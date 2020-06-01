Fresno man arrested after riot in Fargo, North Dakota, police say

FARGO, North Dakota (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people were arrested on rioting charges in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, including a Freno man, according to Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

Teddy Anthony Mata Jr., 26, of Fresno, was arrested on charges of inciting a riot, possession of a Schedule III drug, and carrying a concealed weapon, police say.

According to a report, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said that some who took part in the event were not there to promote progress, but instead came “for violence and vandalism.”

