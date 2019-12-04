Europeans rap Iran for working on nuclear-capable missiles

by: EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran’s efforts to develop “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” go against a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cites an example of an Iranian missile “technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

This story has been corrected to show that there is one example of a nuclear-capable missile.

