Four men arrested for weapon and drug charges on Grambling campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the Grambling State University Police Department were dispatched to room 210 in Pinchback Hall in reference to a possible gun on campus. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 18-year-old Xavien K. Smith and 20-year-old Deontae D. Franklin.

After gaining consent to search the room, officers discovered three handguns and approximately 2.7 grams of marijuana. According to officers, Smith and Franklin admitted to owning the handguns and marijuana. Officers also discovered that Smith and Franklin were not students at the university and have been staying in the room for at least two days.

Franklin and Smith were transported and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Franklin was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Campus and Trespassing. Smith was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Campus, Trespassing, and Possession of Marijuana.

Later on that day, Ringgold Police observed two males inside of a vehicle at the Eddie Robinson Stadium past the University’s 9:30 PM curfew. Officers made contact with 19-year-old Isiah Ward and 18-year-old Sherman Sylvester. Ward and Sylvester were advised that they were out past the university’s curfew and officers needed to see their credentials.

According to the Ringgold Police Department, Ward mentioned they were not students but they were visiting and staying with friends until Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Sylvester stated that the two were out getting pizza and got lost when they were attempting to return to campus.

Officers smelled burned marijuana while questioning Ward and Sylvester. After gaining consent to search the vehicle, officers found a black firearm in the glove compartment and marijuana in a black pair of sweatpants.

Ward and Sylvester were transported and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. They were charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.