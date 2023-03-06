LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It appears to be official – the NFL has announced that former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is heading to the Big Easy to join the New Orleans Saints.

Shortly after 7:30 Monday morning, the NFL Tweeted, “BREAKING: Saints signing QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal.”

Then at 8:18 Monday morning Carr Tweeted, “Who dat” with a purple fleur-de-lis.

Carr, the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2014, threw 24 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season. After struggling late in the season, Carr was benched with two games remaining and acknowledged he was angry about the decision.