Former 49ers player Richard Sherman arrested in Seattle: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been arrested for ‘burglary domestic violence’, TMZ reports.

The NFL free agent was booked in Seattle for the charge. According to reports, it happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

No further details about what happened before the arrest were revealed. Another report said he was denied bail.

Sherman played for San Francisco in a three-year contract starting in 2018. Prior to that, he helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014. He played football for Stanford from 2006-2010.