File- In this April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. The last eighteen months or so have been difficult for pastors. Already stretched with the day-to-day concerns of running a congregation at a time when organized religion is on the decline, they’ve increasingly found that the divides facing the nation have made their way inside the walls of the church. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — Even before 2020, some pastors were ready to quit, due to the pressures of ministry at a time when Americans are losing faith in religion.

Then the pandemic shut down their churches, turning them from preachers and spiritual guides to online content producers. Add a divisive election and America’s ongoing reckoning and some preachers decided to quit.

A new survey found this year about 3 in 10 Protestant pastors considered finding a different job.