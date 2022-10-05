PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Safety Harbor woman was arrested and accused of locking a dog in a bedroom covered in human feces, according to arrest documents.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Mahetab Bitar, of Safety Harbor, left her dog locked in an “unnecessarily cruel environment” on Tuesday.

Deputies said the Bitar’s apartment had “human feces and human urine stacked in cups” covering the home.

The dog was found locked in a rear bedroom on a bed that had dog feces covering it. The dog was also without food or water, deputies said.

Arrest documents described the air coming from the home as having a stench “compared to a dead body” despite the door being closed.

Bitar was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Bond was set at $150.