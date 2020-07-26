KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Florida passes New York for 2nd-most virus cases

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurse practitioner Raciel Gomez (L) swabs the nose of Luis Rosales through a glass pane at the Aardvark Mobile Health’s Mobile Covid-19 Testing Truck in Miami Beach, on July 24, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, along with 78 new deaths.

Florida’s nearly 424,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday are surpassed only by California, which has more than 450,000. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double Florida’s population of 21.4 million.

New York, slightly less populous than Florida with 19.4 million residents, has close to 412,000 cases and was once the epicenter of the virus in the U.S. Texas, the only state besides California with more people than Florida, has about 390,000 cases.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know