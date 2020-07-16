Florida law firm offering free living wills for teachers returning to school amid coronavirus surge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — As teachers continue to voice concerns about returning to the classroom in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a Tampa Bay law firm is offering to provide them with a free living will.

Gallagher and Associates Law Firm posted on Facebook on Tuesday that it would provide living wills or advance directives for free to “teachers involuntarily forced to return to the classroom.”

“While we agree with medical experts that it is premature to reopen schools in this Tampa Bay hot zone, we want to do our part to help teachers that are forced to return,” the law firm’s Facebook post said.

Attorney Charles Gallagher got the idea after hearing a story about three teachers going back to work in Arizona for a project. All three teachers contracted COVID-19, and one woman died. The story gave him the idea to offer free living wills for teachers going back to work.

“I just thought, ‘My gosh, there is this need out there and we can help, definitely want to help,'” he said. “It’s not physically possible, with the room they have logistically, to distance and it’s not physically possible for them to be apart from other teachers, other kids.”

Florida’s education commissioner signed an emergency order earlier this month saying all districts throughout the state must reopen in August and provide full services to students at least five days a week. Most districts are allowing families to choose whether they want to send their children back for in-person classes or continue online learning.

