First male birth control could be available within next seven months

(WJW/WFLA) — A male contraceptive that reportedly will last around 13 years could be available to the public in the next seven months, according to scientists in India.

The Hindustan Times reports that the Indian Council of Medical Research completed clinical trials for the contraceptive, which has been sent to the Drug Controller General of Indian for approval.

The contraceptive is a replacement for surgical vasectomy and loses potency after about 13 years.

“The product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending with the Drugs Controller. The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive,” Dr. RS Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR, told the Hindustan Times.

The Hindustan Times reports that the contraceptive is a polymer that is injected in the groin area under local anesthesia by a registered medical professional.

CBS Philly reports that a similar contraceptive called Vasalgel is still under development in the United States.

