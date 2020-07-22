KSEE24 RESCAN /
Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Six dogs survived a house fire in Washington, D.C., after firefighters pulled them from the building.

Crews with the DC Fire and EMS responded to a report of a row house fire Wednesday.

Four residents who escaped the fire told firefighters that six dogs were still inside. Crews pulled the dogs from the building one by one.

“Despite intense heat of the day & clutter conditions inside, #DCsBravest have brought the fire under control and rescued several dogs from home who are being given treatment,” the fire unit tweeted.

One dog that was found unconscious was treated and revived at the scene. No other injuries — canine or human — were reported.

The department said battling the fire was challenging because of intense heat and clutter in the home.

“Firefighting is a hot business under any conditions, but is even worse with air temperatures around 100,” the unit tweeted.

The department also said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

It later tweeted a reminder to check your smoke detectors.

