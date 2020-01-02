Firefighters pose in front of burning home

DETRIOT, Michigan (CNN Newsource) — Officials in Detroit are investigating a photo posted on social media.

The image shows city firefighters posing in front of a house that’s engulfed in flames.

This is the new year’s eve photo now at the center of a Detroit fire department investigation.

Battalion 7 firefighters posed for a picture in front of a Del Ray neighborhood house with flames bursting from the roof.

A manager for the Facebook page that posted the image telling 7 Action News it was a farewell photo for a chief who was retiring.

People on social media were quick to react.

Some approving of the image, one commenting: “I think it’s the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while. Let it cook down to the basement.”

Another writing: “let it burn. They are actually cleaning up the city this way.”

Others were questioning the firefighter’s professionalism, writing: “this puts a really bad rep on your company to the community.”

And “I hope that was a staged fire. I’d hate to think my firemen were posing for pictures while a real house was burning.”

The fire, however, was not staged.

Detroit Fire Department said the home was vacant and conditions forced a defensive position not allowing crews to go inside to knock the fire down.

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them. We will investigate this matter and follow the facts where they lead us. If this photo is verified discipline will be in order,” Detriot Fire commissioner, Eric Jones said.

Some neighbors of the home say firefighters doused the adjacent abandoned house with water and contained the fire.

Others say they were not concerned with the photo.

