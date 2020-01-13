Firefighters being honored at Sydney Opera House in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN Newsource) – Australian firefighters have been working restlessly for months to bring reprieve communities devasted by the bushfires that have been ravaging the country.

And now the heroes are being honored.

The Sydney Opera House has been projecting images of firefighters to thank them for their service.

The opera house tweeted that it wants to “send a message of hope and strength” as well as a thank you to the firefighters.

At least 27 people have died nationwide due to the fires.

In the state along of New South Wales, more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

