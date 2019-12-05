At least 3 injured in Greece hotel fire in capital

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters are seen on a ladder some minutes after a fire broke up in the Athenaeum Palace hotel in Athens on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. A fire has broken out at a luxury hotel in the Greek capital, with fire crews evacuating the building and using ladders to rescue several people.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fire broke out at a luxury hotel in the Greek capital Thursday, with firefighters using ladders to help evacuate the building. At least three people were injured, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze at the Athenaeum Palace or how many people were inside the hotel when it broke out. The fire department said it had deployed 35 firefighters with 12 vehicles, who managed to bring the fire under partial control shortly after it broke out.

Smoke could be seen coming out of at least two side windows on the upper floors of the seven-story hotel, while an Associated Press reporter on the scene saw firefighters using a ladder to evacuate a woman in a housekeeping uniform. Authorities said the fire department evacuated a total of 20 people from the hotel.

Others came out of side entrances, some covered with blankets, and were being checked by paramedics in ambulances waiting nearby. Fire crews were going room-to-room inside the hotel to ensure nobody remained inside.

“We could smell the smoke and we got out. I don’t know what happened to the people on the higher floors,” Israeli hotel guest Tzila Cohen said. “I saw that they rescued a cleaning lady with the ladder. I hope everyone is okay.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.