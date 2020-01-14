File your taxes for free if you made less than $69,000 in 2019

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – If you made $69,000 or less in 2019 then you can file your taxes for free, according to the IRS.

The IRS says its free file program is now online.

“We work hand in hand with ten different partners to provide free options for taxpayers to electronically file as long as they meet certain requirements,” said the Internal Revenue Service’s Jodi Reynolds.

The partners are listed on the IRS Free File website.

According to the IRS, so long as you’re below that $69,000 income threshold, at least one of the ten filing partners should have an option for you. But they warn don’t rush into filing early, just because you qualify.

“You want to wait to file until you’re ready, until you have all of your documents, and you’ve received everything from your employers or your investment companies.”

Filing sooner than later can also protect you from scams as it gives crooks less time to file a false return using your social security number.

However, filing ahead of the official start date doesn’t mean you’ll get your tax refund early.

“The filing season doesn’t officially open until the 27th,” said Reynolds.

“So if you Free File, say this weekend, what the software company will do is hold onto your return and then transmit it to us immediately.”

