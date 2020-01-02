Feds warn about possible dangers in your home from recalled products

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — College student Sophia Meranda is on a mission to warn families across the country.

“I don’t think anyone thinks this is something that would happen to them,” Meranda said.

A fire broke out in her family’s basement in 2018 when a dehumidifier spontaneously lit on fire.

No one was home except for the family dog Bubba, who died from smoke inhalation.

“He was definitely a big part of our family and was just definitely a big shock to know that he was gone,” Meranda said. “it is really sad just to talk about it.”

What Meranda’s family didn’t know is the maker of the dehumidifier had recalled their machine — and millions like it — because of the fire danger.

Joe Martyak, with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said his agency announces a recall about 300 times a year but around 90% of the public never returns the product — often because they just don’t know about it.

“It’s a very very difficult problem indeed,” Martyak said.

“We have over 15,000 categories of products that we have jurisdiction over,” he added. “It touches everyone’s lives in some way, whether it’s clothing or furniture or children’s products and toys, sports equipment, electronic equipment.”

You can go to www.cpsc.gov to see which products are under recall and you can also sign up for notifications.

And when you buy a new product it’s important to register it with the maker and provide your contact info.

“It’s so important because when a recall happens the manufacturer can notify you,” Martyak said.

Sophia started a facebook page called bubba barks back… Warning about the recall danger.

“That’s why we’re trying to get the word out, is to help other people at this point,” Meranda said.

She said she wants to prevent another family from going through what she did.

