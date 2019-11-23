Feds fight back as Epstein death conspiracy theories swirl

This July 1, 2019 photo shows the Manhattan Correctional Center, in New York. Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York, a former law enforcement official said Saturday. He was found in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center Saturday morning, according to the officials, who was briefed on the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly. The medical examiner’s office in Manhattan confirmed Epstein’s death. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The indictment of two jail guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself hasn’t squashed conspiracy theories about his death.

That’s even after prosecutors took pains to point out the ample evidence backing a medical examiner’s determination that the wealthy sex offender hanged himself.

In an indictment charging the officers, federal prosecutors said video surveillance confirmed that nobody had entered the area where Epstein was locked in his cell.

That hasn’t stopped social media from buzzing with “Epstein didn’t kill himself” memes.

University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver studies conspiracy theories. He says no amount of evidence presented by government authorities is likely to change people’s minds.

He says that’s due to society’s profound mistrust of the political system and media.

