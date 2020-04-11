COVID-19 Information

Feds allow drive-up gun sales during COVID-19 pandemic

The federal government allows drive-up gun sales to ease dealers', buyers' coronavirus worries

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Add guns to the list of things you can now buy at a drive-thru.

The federal government signed off on a new rule Friday that allows gun dealers to provide a drive-up or walk-up service.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the move is in response to questions about how gun dealers can sell the weapons during the pandemic.

Licensees “may carry out the requested activities through a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway where the customer is on the licensee’s property, on the exterior of the brick-and-mortar structure at the address listed on the license,” the ATF said.

Store transactions can not be carried from a “nearby space” that is not part of the dealer’s property unless they are participating in qualified gun shows.

Last month, the FBI reported more than three million background checks as people rushed to get weapons during the COVID-19 crisis.

