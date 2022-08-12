(NewsNation) — A judge unsealed the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday, during which FBI agents found dozens of classified documents.

The warrant was signed by a federal judge on Aug. 5 with a mandate that the search must be executed at the 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida no later than Aug. 19.

The order allowed FBI agents to search “’45 Office’, all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by,” Trump and his staff members on the 17-acre estate.

Among the documents the FBI took from Trump’s estate were:

Four sets of “Top Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Confidential Documents”

See the full unsealed warrant and property receipt below. App users click here:

gov.uscourts.flsd.617854.17.0_3 by Ryan Garza on Scribd

