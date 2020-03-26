COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

FBI says slain suspect intended to bomb Missouri hospital over handling of coronavirus

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, Mo. (WDAF) — A man frustrated with government action to stop the spread of the coronavirus was planning to bomb a hospital, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The FBI says 36-year-old Timothy Wilson was shot and killed Tuesday by an agent after the FBI tried to arrest him. Wilson, who was armed, was trying to pick up what he thought was a truck bomb in Belton, Missouri, at the time, the FBI said.

According to the FBI, Wilson was the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation that revealed that he was a potentially violent extremist who was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government sentiments.

After the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent social distancing efforts implemented by local governments, Wilson “decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties,” according to a press release from the FBI.

Wilson had taken steps to get the materials needed to build the explosive device, authorities said. The FBI did not name the hospital that Wilson intended to target.

After he was shot, Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening. No other civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is handling the investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.