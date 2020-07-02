Family witnesses California woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CNN Newsource) — When you enter Yellowstone National Park, it tells you not to approach the wildlife, but one woman didn’t heed that warning and her encounter with a bison was caught on camera.

“The lady got way too close, she just kept provoking the bison,” said Jake Larsen.

The Larsens watched the woman at the campsite over from them as she repeatedly got up next to one of two roaming bison.

“She was trying to reach her hand out and pet the thing,” Jake added.

“I could hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out,” said Jenna Larsen. “It was just an accident waiting to happen at that point.”

Jenna was recording the moment the animal began to charge.

“She got thrown initially maybe 10, 15 feet in the air across and she was unconscious briefly,” said Jodi Larsen. “She got up, it hit her again.”

Jodi is a nurse.

She got some blankets for the woman, who had no memory of what happened to her.

Park officials identified her as a 72-year-old from California.

“She didn’t get hit in any like vital organs,” Jake said. “It was just two gorge marks on the sides of her.”

The Larsens say from the moment you arrive at the Wyoming park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

“If you don’t bug them they’re not going to bug you, especially when you go camping,” Jenna said. “That’s their home and we’re kind of the invaders. That’s where they live and people need to be respectful of that.”

The woman was airlifted to an Idaho hospital, where she’s since been released.

