FAA briefly suspends flights to NYC, Philly due to virus-related staffing issues

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo an American Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. American Airlines reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially, air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

