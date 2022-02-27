Republican Valley congressman Tom McClintock believes President Biden’s strategic exit from Afghanistan triggered Russian aggression on Ukraine, “That’s encouraged American adversaries around the world.” In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, McClintock touched on his campaign for the newly drawn congressional district 5, where he’s seeking reelection for an 8th term in Congress.

McClintock also didn’t say for certain if he would forge forces with former President Trump in this election cycle.