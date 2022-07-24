Republican U.S. Senate candidate for California sits down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how he plans to unseat Democrat Alex Padilla. Padilla, the former California secretary of state, was appointed to the U.S Senate when Kamala Harris became Vice President. Meuser, who has represented former president Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case, did not commit to aligning with Trump or having Trump campaign for him in California. Meuser also addressed his thoughts on two big issues headed to the Senate right now for a vote, same sex marriage and a ban on assault rifles.