Was the hiring of Fowler’s new police chief made without a public process? One city council member is frustrated with the city manager’s decision making, causing controversy over some big changes being made in the city. Karnig Kazarian talked about why he voted no on hiring longtime Fresno deputy police chief Michael Reid as Fowler’s new police chief. Kazarian also revealed he’s ready to run for mayor, replacing the late David Cardenas.
