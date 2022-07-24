It’s been a long road for Measure C to get back on the ballot in November and this week it cleared another hurdle. Parlier mayor Alma Beltran joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss how the new alternative plan proposed in the 11th hour by the city of Fresno will impact some of the rural areas, including Parlier. Beltran also said the advocacy groups that wanted to stall the measure’s extension for this ballot year did not offer in solutions to come of their concerns.