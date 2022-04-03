Could the decades old battle over water distribution in California soon be over? This governor Newsom, state and federal officials along with two of the state’s biggest water agencies agreed to a new voluntary agreement that would provide a new framework on how water will be used. The general manager of Westlands Water District, the largest water ag district in the country, Tom Birmingham joined Alexan Balekian exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters after signing off on the agreement on why he believes this is the first major step in ending the water wars in the Golden State.