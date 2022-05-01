Democratic California state senator Melissa Hurtado, who represents a big portion of the Central Valley warns of a water apocalypse as millions in southern California will now face unprecedented water restrictions. Hurtado joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on what this means for the Valley and how California is one cyber attack away from crippling its water resources. Hurtado also joined a bipartisan group of state lawmakers pushing the governor to suspend the gas tax, which would offer a 51-cent relief at the pump.