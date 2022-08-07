California senate chair on finance does not support Governor Newsom’s plan to use $54 billion of the state’s surplus to fight climate change.

Newsom has said recently he wants to use a big chunk of the state’s $98 billion dollar surplus to combat climate but as California state senator Anna Caballero pointed out on Sunday Morning Matters the governor has not put anything on paper and he will need the legislator to get involved.

Caballero also urged the governor to take a hard look at the Central Valley as a resource to become more energy independent.