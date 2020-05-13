European Union wants tourists back in June

(CNN Newsource) — Europe is hoping to lure travelers this summer.

The region is a tourist hotspot, but it’s been effectively closed since the coronavirus outbreak.

And Europe’s economies are feeling the pinch.

Europe accounts for 50% of the global tourism market in terms of visitors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the goal is to end border controls by June 15, if the outbreak is under control.

Austria and Germany have already agreed to relax their border beginning June 15.

COVID-19 resource links:

