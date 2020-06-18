EU extends Crimea, Sevastopol sanctions for a year

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday extended restrictions for another year on importing products from, or investing in, Ukraine’s Crimea region and Sevastopol, which it believes were illegally annexed by Russia.

The sanctions were rolled over until June 23, 2021. They include a ban on importing products from Crimea or Sevastopol into the 27-nation block, investments, including the purchase of real estate, or operating any tourism services there.

They also ban the export of certain goods or technology used in transport, telecoms and energy or for oil, gas and mineral resource exploration.

The measures were first introduced in June 2014 in what EU headquarters said was a “response to the attempts to deliberately undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and destabilize the country.”

The EU imposed separate sanctions on Russia over its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and refuses to recognize Moscow’s authority there. Asset freezes and travel bans have also been slapped on some Crimea officials.

EU leaders are likely to approve an extension on some of those sanctions at a summit on Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.