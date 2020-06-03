Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

EU, China postpone September summit due to pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says the European Union and China have agreed to postpone a summit planned for Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and later with European Council President Charles Michel.

In a statement, Merkel’s office said the three sides agreed that “the meeting can’t take place at the envisaged time due to the overall pandemic situation.” They also agreed to hold it at a later date.

The summit, to be held in the German city of Leipzig, was seen as a key moment in EU relations with China.

