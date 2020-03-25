Breaking News
Newsom announces agreement with major banks for 90-day mortgage payment grace period for people impacted by COVID-19
Live Now
President Trump and White House Coronavirus Task Force provide media briefing

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Egg prices skyrocket because of coronavirus panic buying

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the coronavirus pandemic as they cook more meals at home. It’s leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

According to the most recent Nielsen data, egg sales went up 44% for the week ending March 14 compared with a year ago.

Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.

A commodity market research firm says retailers are ordering up to six times their normal egg volumes.

And they’ve depleted the supply that producers were beginning to build for Easter.

Meanwhile, wholesale egg prices have risen 180-percent since the beginning of March.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know