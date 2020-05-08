Drugs stamped as ‘Coronavirus’ seized in NYC

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Police in New York City said they just got more than a $1 million worth of drugs off the streets.

A photo by the New York City Police Department shows about 120,000 packets of fentanyl and heroin — some of them stamped with the name “Coronavirus” next to a biohazard symbol.

Others have names like “24 Black Mamba”– which police say is an apparent reference to the death of Kobe Bryant.

There were also packets labeled Hiroshima and ISIS.

The NYPD said they arrested six people for selling these drugs — part of a long-term investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation with distribution throughout the Northeast U.S.

They also found $25,000 in cash and drug packaging materials.

