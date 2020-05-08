Drugs stamped as ‘Coronavirus’ seized in NYC

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Police in New York City said they just got more than a $1 million worth of drugs off the streets.

A photo by the New York City Police Department shows about 120,000 packets of fentanyl and heroin — some of them stamped with the name “Coronavirus” next to a biohazard symbol.

Others have names like “24 Black Mamba”– which police say is an apparent reference to the death of Kobe Bryant.

There were also packets labeled Hiroshima and ISIS.

The NYPD said they arrested six people for selling these drugs — part of a long-term investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation with distribution throughout the Northeast U.S.

They also found $25,000 in cash and drug packaging materials.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know