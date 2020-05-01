Drug dealers pose as food deliver workers during pandemic

MADRID (CNN Newsource) — Drug-dealers, posing as delivery workers and carrying warmer-bags that contain narcotics instead of food.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Interpol says that’s what’s going on in many nations as food delivery orders rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Police in countries from Ireland to Malaysia are reporting drug couriers pretending to be delivery employees — carrying drugs including cocaine and ketamine.
In Spain, police arrested seven suspects delivering drugs hidden in the bottom of a food delivery backpack.
In Ireland, officers recovered eight kilograms of cocaine and two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.
In some cases, the suspects actually were food delivery drivers who had knowingly signed on to deliver drugs.
There were other cases in which food delivery drivers didn’t know drugs had been placed in the bag they were carrying.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.