Drug dealers pose as food deliver workers during pandemic

MADRID (CNN Newsource) — Drug-dealers, posing as delivery workers and carrying warmer-bags that contain narcotics instead of food.

Interpol says that’s what’s going on in many nations as food delivery orders rise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in countries from Ireland to Malaysia are reporting drug couriers pretending to be delivery employees — carrying drugs including cocaine and ketamine.

In Spain, police arrested seven suspects delivering drugs hidden in the bottom of a food delivery backpack.

In Ireland, officers recovered eight kilograms of cocaine and two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.

In some cases, the suspects actually were food delivery drivers who had knowingly signed on to deliver drugs.

There were other cases in which food delivery drivers didn’t know drugs had been placed in the bag they were carrying.

