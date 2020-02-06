Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Films of Kirk Douglas (many also produced by him) include:

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” 1946

“Mourning Becomes Electra,” 1947

“Out of the Past,” 1947

“I Walk Alone,” 1948

“The Walls of Jerico,” 1948

“My Dear Secretary,” 1948

“A Letter to Three Wives,” 1949

“Champion,” 1949

“Young Man With a Horn,” 1950

“The Glass Menagerie,” 1950

“Along the Great Divide,” 1951

“The Big Carnival” (or “Ace in the Hole,”) 1951

“Detective Story,” 1951

“The Big Trees,” 1952

“The Big Sky,” 1952

“The Bad and the Beautiful,” 1953

“The Story of Three Loves,” 1953

“The Juggler,” 1953

“Act of Love,” 1954

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” 1954

“The Racers,” 1955

“Man Without a Star,” 1955

“The Indian Fighter,” 1955

“Lust for Life,” 1956

“Top Secret Affair,” 1957

“Gunfight at the O.K. Corrall,” 1957

“Paths of Glory,” 1958

“The Vikings,” 1958

“Last Train From Gun Hill,” 1959

“The Devil’s Disciple,” 1959

“Strangers When We Meet,” 1960

“Spartacus,” 1960

“The Last Sunset,” 1961

“Town Without Pity,” 1961

“Lonely Are the Brave,” 1962

“Two Weeks in Another Town,” 1962

“The Hook,” 1963

“The List of Adrian Messenger,” 1963

“For Love or Money,” 1963

“Seven Days in May,” 1964

“In Harm’s Way,” 1965

“The Heroes of Telemark,” 1965

“Cast a Giant Shadow,” 1966

“Is Paris Burning?” 1966

“The Way West,” 1967

“The War Wagon,” 1967

“A Lovely Way to Die,” 1968

“The Brotherhood,” 1968

“The Arrangement,” 1969

“There Was A Crooked Man,” 1970

“Summertree,” 1971 (producer only)

“The Light at the Edge of the World,” 1971

“A Gunfight,” 1971

“Catch Me a Spy,” 1971

“Hearts and Minds,” 1972

“Scalawag,” 1973

“Once Is Not Enough,” 1975

“Posse,” 1975

“Holocaust 2000,” 1977

“Victory at Entebbe,” 1977 (TV movie)

“The Fury,” 1978

“The Villain,” 1978

“Saturn 3,” 1979

“The Final Countdown,” 1980

“The Man From Snowy River,” 1982

“Remembrance of Love,” 1982 (TV movie)

“Eddie Macon’s Run,” 1983

“Amos,” 1985 (TV movie)

“Tough Guys,” 1986

“Queenie,” 1987 (TV movie)

“Inherit the Wind,” 1988 (TV movie)

“Oscar,” 1991

“Welcome to Veraz,” 1992

“The Secret,” 1992 (TV movie)

“Greedy,” 1994

“Take Me Home Again,” 1994 (TV movie)

“Diamonds,” 1999 “It Runs in the Family,” 2003

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.