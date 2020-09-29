‘Doing nothing is no longer an option’: Assemblymember Patterson on conflict in Armenia

In this handout photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, people watch the State TV as they gather in a bomb shelter to protect against the shelling in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities reported that shelling hit the region’s capital of Stepanakert and the towns of Martakert and Martuni. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan also said Azerbaijani shelling hit within Armenian territory near the town of Vardenis. (Armenian Foreign Ministry via AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson says the ongoing conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, must not be left unchecked.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday, Patterson wrote that he joins millions of Armenian Americans in condemning “the horrendous acts of violence perpetrated by Turkish and Azeri military forces,” adding that their actions “have been ignored by the international community for too long.”

“Doing nothing is no longer an option. Steps must be taken immediately against Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

Patterson called on the U.S. government, and nations around the world, to take action against both human rights violations and the perpetration of war crimes against civilian populations.

We must not continue to let this violence against the people of Armenia go unchecked. @ARAMAC_DC @ANCA_WR @ARAMAC_CA pic.twitter.com/sDzseQj7Ew — Jim Patterson (@JimPatterson559) September 28, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.