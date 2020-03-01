Dog survives being shot during home invasion in Georgia

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (WGCL/CNN Newsource) — A family pet in Georgia may have saved a young girl’s life on Tuesday when the dog went after a pair of robbers who broke into their home and threatened to shoot the girl.

But the dog managed to distract them and is still standing strong despite being injured.

“This little thing right here. It’s just like a little guard dog,” homeowner Deon Ewing said about her dog Starlet.

The two-year-old even has the wounds to prove it.

“And we are trying to keep her limited on the moving because of where she got injured at,” Ewing said. “They don’t want her to rip her lacerations.”

And by wounds, she means bullet wounds.

“She got shot in her front leg and back leg,” Ewing said.

She said it all went down Tuesday, just before 3 p.m.

These two men got a little too close for comfort.

“My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching,” Ewing said.

Ewing’s young niece was home alone with Starla.

She watched as the two men began forcing their way in.

“The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back and he kicked it about two times and then the back came open,” Ewing said. “The door came open.”

Once inside the men immediately fired two shots at Starla.

That’s when Ewing’s niece made her escape through the garage. The gunman followed.

“But as she was running out, the one who had the gun asked the other one if they wanted them to shoot her,” Ewing said.

Thankfully the men didn’t shoot. They were distracted.

“They were chasing her out and the dog was chasing behind them,” she said.

The men jumped in their car and sped away.

“They’re cowards,” Ewing said.

