Breaking News
Madera County Board of Education President resigns amid social media backlash

Disneyland to re-theme Splash Mountain as ‘Princess and the Frog’ ride

U.S. & World

by: Heather Monahan and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Concept art for Splash Mountain (Disney photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Splash Mountain will be getting a makeover soon at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California.

The Disney Park Blog announced Thursday that Splash Mountain will be changed to a “Princess and the Frog” theme. The move comes after an outcry on social media to change the ride and a viral petition calling for it to be re-themed.

The current ride is based on Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie has been heavily criticized for the way it depicts Black people, and has come into the spotlight once again recently amid civil unrest in the United States.

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” a statement posted to the Disney Parks Blog said.

According to the blog, the ride will pick up after the final kiss in “The Princess and the Frog” and will follow Princess Tiana and Louis on a “musical adventure” as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

“Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important,” a public relations spokesperson for Disney said. “It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Disney did not give a date for when the re-theme of the Disney World and Disneyland rides would happen. It did say the project had been in the works since last year.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.