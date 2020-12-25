DISH and Nexstar reach agreement: KSEE24 and CBS47 return to the satellite carrier’s line-up

IRVING, Texas (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 and CBS47 owners Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.
The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America.
Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2.
