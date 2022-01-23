Deputy found shot to death inside of burning Tennessee home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a deputy was found shot to death inside of a burning home in Tennessee, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Deputy Savanna Puckett was scheduled to work at 5:00 p.m. Sunday but she never showed up for her shift. After being unable to get ahold of Puckett, another deputy decided to drive to her home near Highway 41N in Springfield to check up on her.

When the deputy arrived, they found Puckett’s home engulfed in flames. The deputy tried to get inside the home but was unable to do so because of the intense fire.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and were able to make their way inside of the home, where they found Puckett dead with a gunshot wound.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” wrote Sheriff Michael Van Dyke in a statement. “This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown and officials have not said how the fire was started.

Puckett was 22-years-old and had worked four years with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has taken over the investigation into Puckett’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at (800) 824-3463.