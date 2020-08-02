Deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CNN Newsource) –Two sheriff’s deputies in Colorado recently helped out some bear cubs trapped in a dumpster.

The cubs fell into a commercial dumpster and couldn’t get out.

Momma bear was guarding her babies and wouldn’t let anyone near.

The deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to flip the dumpster lids while keeping an eye on the mom.

Two cubs immediately scrambled out, while a third got a little help rejoining the family.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.