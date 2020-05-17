‘Delusional’ Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s request to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto noted that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.

Matsumoto wrote in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the “Pharma Bro” failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.

Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2017 conviction.

